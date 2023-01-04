Haley Covais
Photo: Iowa State Athletics

(Ames) -- Haley Covais has been hired as Iowa State's director of softball operations. 

Covais spent the last two seasons as a volunteer assistant at Augustana. Covais also coached at Sioux Falls.

View the full release from Iowa State here

