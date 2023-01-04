(Ames) -- Haley Covais has been hired as Iowa State's director of softball operations.
Covais spent the last two seasons as a volunteer assistant at Augustana. Covais also coached at Sioux Falls.
View the full release from Iowa State here.
(Ames) -- Haley Covais has been hired as Iowa State's director of softball operations.
Covais spent the last two seasons as a volunteer assistant at Augustana. Covais also coached at Sioux Falls.
View the full release from Iowa State here.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.