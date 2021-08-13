(Ames) -- The Iowa State University softball program announced the addition of Aaron Jackson as a volunteer assistant coach.
Jackson comes to Ames after serving as the head coach at Carroll College (MT).
In a release, ISU head softball coach Jamie Pinkerton said, "I'm excited to have someone with the experience that Aaron has joining our staff at Iowa State. "Aaron was starting the program at Carroll during the same time that I was starting the program at Montana. He was able to make an impact on a new program immediately and we look forward to Aaron bringing his knowledge to our team."
Jackson served as the head coach at Eastern Oregon for three seasons before going to Carroll College.
View the full release from the ISU Athletic Department here.