(Ames) -- Iowa State/Oklahoma volleyball scheduled for Saturday and Sunday has been postponed.
The Big 12’s volleyball match interruption guidelines led to the postponement.
View the complete release from ISU athletics linked here.
(Ames) -- Iowa State/Oklahoma volleyball scheduled for Saturday and Sunday has been postponed.
The Big 12’s volleyball match interruption guidelines led to the postponement.
View the complete release from ISU athletics linked here.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.