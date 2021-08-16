(KMAland) -- Iowa State is ranked No. 7 in the Associated Press preseason college football poll, released on Monday.
Alabama, Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia make up the top five while Texas A&M is also ranked ahead of the Cyclones. Cincinnati, Notre Dame and North Carolina round out the top 10.
Iowa is ranked No. 18 to open the season while Oregon, Wisconsin, Florida, Miami and USC run 11 through 15. LSU and Indiana are also ranked ahead of the Hawkeyes, and Penn State and Washington finish out the top 20.
The final five in the top 25 poll is Texas, Coastal Carolina, Louisiana, Utah and Arizona State.