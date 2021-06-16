(Ames) -- Iowa State parted ways with Track & Field Director Martin Smith on Wednesday.
In a release, ISU Athletic Director Jamie Pollard said. "I've decided that we needed new leadership in the programs going forward. We've had significant success under Martin's direction, but my personal observations over last year convinced me that a change needs to be made.
Smith oversaw both the men's and women's cross country programs over the last eight years.
Assistant coach Jeremy Sudbury will replace Smith on an interim basis.