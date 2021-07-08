(Ames) -- The Iowa State University football program was picked to finish second in the Big 12 Media Preseason Poll on Thursday.
The Cyclones received four first-place votes and 351 points. Oklahoma was picked as the preseason favorite to win the conference.
Additionally, Kansas State and Kansas were picked to finish seventh and 10th, respectively. Check out the full poll below.
2021 BIG 12 FOOTBALL MEDIA PRESEASON POLL
1. Oklahoma (35) 386
2. Iowa State (4) 351
3. Texas 273
4. Oklahoma State 266
5. TCU 255
6. West Virginia 185
7. Kansas State 163
8. Baylor 124
9. Texas Tech 103
10. Kansas 39