KMAland Football

(KMAland) -- Audubon and CAM were both winners in Iowa 8-Player state quarterfinal action on Thursday.

The Wheelers and Cougars will now meet in a rematch from a 58-42 CAM win on September 24th. The Audubon/CAM state semifinal can be heard on KMA-FM 99.1 next Wednesday at 10 AM from the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. 

KMA Sports will have full details and recaps from both games at our Local Sports News Page. View the scoreboard from Thursday’s playoff action below.

Iowa Class 8-Player State Quarterfinal Scoreboard

CAM 64 Newell-Fonda 13

Audubon 34 WACO, Wayland 30

Remsen St. Mary’s 64 Don Bosco 42

Easton Valley 67 Kee, Lansing 22

