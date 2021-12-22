(Ames) -- Iowa State has promoted Amy Rudolph to the role of head women's cross country coach.
In a release, Iowa State Director of Track & Field/Cross Country Jeremy Sudbury said, "The past three years, I have seen Amy continue to put her brand on the women's cross country team, which has had an incredible tradition and I am looking forward to see her continue to build on that success for many more years to come."
Rudolph has served as the associate head coach the past four years. She helped guide the Cyclones to a ninth-place finish at last month's NCAA Cross Country Championships.
View the full release from ISU here.