(KMAland) -- Martensdale-St. Marys and Wayne both advanced to the state semifinal round with wins on Tuesday in Fort Dodge.
Check out the full rundown from day two at the state softball tournament below.
IOWA CLASS 5A STATE CONSOLATION
Bettendorf 8 WDM Valley 3
Waukee Northwest 6 Ankeny 4
IOWA CLASS 4A STATE CONSOLATION
Carlisle 7 ADM 5
North Polk 8 Western Dubuque 2
IOWA CLASS 3A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Davenport Assumption 5 Saydel 0
Wahlert Catholic 10 Benton 0
IOWA CLASS 3A STATE CONSOLATION
Davis County 5 Albia 4 — 8 inn
IOWA CLASS 2A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Van Meter 6 Missouri Valley 1
Audrie Kohl had nine strikeouts in the circle, but Missouri Valley could manage just one run on a Maya Contreraz RBI double. Find the complete recap from Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Other Iowa Class 2A State Quarterfinals
Regina Catholic 4 Northeast 3 — 8 inn
Interstate 35 9 Lisbon 5
Central Springs 8 West Monona 2
IOWA CLASS 1A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Martensdale-St. Marys 1 Fort Dodge, St. Edmond 0
Campbell German allowed just one hit and struck out 12 in the circle to lift Martensdale-St. Marys, which scored the only run of the game on a Sydney Bears double in the sixth. German also had two hits at the plate.
Check out an interview with Martensdale-St. Marys coach Emily Wood below.
Wayne 8 Remsen St. Mary’s 2
Devyn Davis smacked a grand slam home run to help Wayne break away for the win. Izzie Moore struck out seven and gave up just two runs on three hits and two walks in a complete game win. Moore also helped herself with a double, two RBI and two runs, and Clara O’Brien drove in two runs of her own.
Check out an interview with Wayne coach Heather Fortune below.
Clarksville 7 Southeast Warren 1
Jaycee Neer had two hits for Southeast Warren, which gave up five runs in the fifth inning to break a scoreless tie. Breanna Nolte added a hit and scored once. Alivia Ruble struck out five in the circle and threw all seven innings for the Warhawks.
Other Iowa Class 1A State Quarterfinal
North Linn 1 Sigourney 0 — 8 inn