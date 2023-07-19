(KMAland) -- Martensdale-St. Marys advanced to the 1A state final with a win over Wayne while Missouri Valley and Southeast Warren were also in action on Wednesday at the Iowa State Softball Tournament.
Check out the full recap from Wednesday in Fort Dodge below.
IOWA CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Sigourney 2 Southeast Warren 0
Alivia Ruble allowed no runs in 4 2/3 innings of relief, striking out six, for Southeast Warren. Kaylee Tigner doubled while Natalie Geisler and Lexi Clendenen singled for the Warhawks in the loss.
Semifinal: Martensdale-St. Marys 9 Wayne 0
Campbell German threw a one-hit complete game shutout with six strikeouts and finished with three hits, two RBI and three runs for Martensdale-St. Marys in the win.
Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Other Iowa Class 1A State Tournament
Consolation: Remsen St. Mary’s 10 St. Edmond 9
Semifinal: North Linn 2 Clarksville 1
IOWA CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Missouri Valley 13 West Monona 6
Audrie Kohl had a big game at the plate and in the circle to lift Missouri Valley to the win. Find the complete recap from the Lady Reds win linked here.
Other Iowa Class 2A State Tournament
Consolation: Lisbon 6 Northeast 4
Semifinal: Regina Catholic 13 Interstate 35 1
Semifinal: Van Meter 10 Central Springs 9
IOWA CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Benton 3 Saydel 2
Semifinal: Williamsburg 8 Estherville Lincoln Central 0
Semifinal: Assumption 7 Wahlert Catholic 5
IOWA CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT
Semifinal: Winterset 6 Fort Dodge 4 — 10 inn
Semifinal: North Scott 6 Norwalk 4
IOWA CLASS 5A STATE TOURNAMENT
Semifinal: Ankeny Centennial 11 Southeast Polk 1
Semifinal: Pleasant Valley 7 Muscatine 1