State Softball Tournament
Photo: Derek Martin/KMA Sports

(KMAland) -- Two Pride of Iowa Conference softball teams ended their year with top three finishes at the Class 1A State Softball Tournament on Friday. 

Class 1A Consolation: Wayne 7 Clarksville 2 

Izzie Moore homered twice for the Falcons in the win.  Ava Whitney had two hits and plated a run while Allie Jo Fortune accounted for a hit and an RBI. Brystal Peck added a hit and scored a run, and Lainey Harvey managed two hits. Moore threw seven innings, allowing five hits and two earned runs. Moore and teammate Devyn Davis were selected to the Class 1A All-Tournament Team. 

Class 1A Championship: North Linn 6 Martensdale-St. Marys 0 

Ellie Baker accounted for Martensdale-St. Marys' only hit. Campbell German struck out six while allowing eight hits, five earned runs and walking three. 

German, Baker and Sydney Bears were named to the All-Tournament Team. 

OTHER STATE TOURNAMENT SCORES

Class 3A Consolation: Estherville Lincoln Central 4 Wahlert Catholic 2 

Class 3A Championship: Williamsburg 4 Assumption 0 

Class 2A Consolation: Central Springs 10 Interstate 35 0 

Class 2A Championship: Regina Catholic 6 Van Meter 2 

