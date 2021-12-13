Isheem Young
Photo: ISU Athletics

(Ames) -- Star safety Isheem Young is among five Iowa State football players recently in the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

247Sports first reported Young — the 2020 co-defensive freshman of the year in the Big 12 — was in the portal. He had a starting streak of 19 games.

The other four include safety Kym-Mani King, linebacker Aric Horne, receiver Ezeriah Anderson and defensive end Corey Suttle. The five new names in the portal makes for 11 that have announced transfers from the program.

