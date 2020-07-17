(KMAland) -- Iowa State is picked fourth behind Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas in the Big 12 football preseason poll.
The Cyclones have 607 points in the poll conducted among 90 media members. The Sooners have 80 first-place votes and 888 points, and Oklahoma State is next with six and 742. Texas has four first-place nods and 727 points.
Kansas State is picked seventh while Kansas is tabbed last in the poll. Baylor and TCU go fifth and sixth, and West Virginia and Texas Tech are eighth and ninth, respectively.
View the complete release from the Big 12 Conference linked here.