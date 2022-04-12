(Ames) -- Iowa State has hired Chris Nook as an assistant volleyball coach.
Nook comes to Ames after spending the past four seasons as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Arkansas Tech.
In a release, Iowa State head coach Christy Johnson-Lynch said, ""Chris is a wonderful addition to our staff. He is a very hard worker, diligent, experienced and knows the game at a high level. Chris has a unique skill set that make him a perfect fit for this position. He knows analytics and statistics very well, but he's also coached and can bridge the gap between what the numbers say and what's happening on the court.
Nook has also worked with the volleyball programs at Florida, Marquette, Florida Gulf Coast, VCU and Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Nook will serve as technical coordinator at Iowa State.
