(Ames) -- The Iowa State University men's basketball program will face Xavier in the NIT Season Tip-Off on November 24th.
The event, which takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start. The four-team tournament also features Virginia Tech and Memphis, and the third-place/championship games take place on November 26th.
The date completes the Cyclones' non-conference schedule, which also features contests against Kennesaw State, Oregon State, Alabama State, Grambling State, Xavier, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Creighton, Iowa, Jackson State, Southeastern Louisiana, Chicago State and Missouri.