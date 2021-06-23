(Ames) -- Iowa State men’s basketball will host Missouri in the 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday, January 29th.
The Cyclones and Tigers will meet for the 236th time with Missouri owning a 150-85 career record against their former Big Eight and Big 12 foes.
In addition, Kansas will host Kentucky while Kansas State is at Ole Miss. Other matchups for Saturday, January 29th:
Baylor at Alabama
Oklahoma at Auburn
Oklahoma State at Florida
LSU at TCU
Tennessee at Texas
Mississippi State at Texas Tech
West Virginia at Arkansas
View the complete release from ISU athletics linked here.