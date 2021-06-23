Big 12 SEC Challenge
(Ames) -- Iowa State men’s basketball will host Missouri in the 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday, January 29th.

The Cyclones and Tigers will meet for the 236th time with Missouri owning a 150-85 career record against their former Big Eight and Big 12 foes.

In addition, Kansas will host Kentucky while Kansas State is at Ole Miss. Other matchups for Saturday, January 29th:

Baylor at Alabama

Oklahoma at Auburn

Oklahoma State at Florida

LSU at TCU

Tennessee at Texas

Mississippi State at Texas Tech

West Virginia at Arkansas

View the complete release from ISU athletics linked here.

