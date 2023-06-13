(Ames) -- Iowa State Athletics has unveiled a plan for a new indoor and outdoor tennis complex.
In a release, Iowa State Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard said, “It is truly amazing what our women’s tennis program has achieved over the last three seasons, especially in light of the fact that we do not have facilities that are comparable to other peer institutions, but we believe that this plan will allow us to build off our recent successes in a financially responsible manner while quickly addressing the program’s facility shortcomings."
The Iowa State Research Park will purchase an existing four-court indoor tennis bubble and expand to six courts. They will also construct six new outdoor courts and add a team building.
These plans are pending approval from the Iowa Board of Regents.
