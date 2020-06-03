(Ames) -- Iowa State has released their non-conference men's basketball schedule for the 2020-21 season.
The Cyclones will begin action November 10th against Kennesaw State at home and will also host Oregon State, Alabama A&M, Louisiana-Monroe, South Dakota State, Jackson State, North Carolina A&T and Chicago State.
Their road slate includes a trip to Iowa on December 10th. They will also participate in the Emerald Coast Classic from November 27th through the 29th in Niceville, Florida.
The Big East/Big 12 Battle is scheduled for December 6th while the Big 12/SEC Challenge is slated for January 23rd. Their opponent has not been determined yet.
The complete non-conference schedule can be viewed here.