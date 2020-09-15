Iowa State Cyclones

(Ames) -- Iowa State’s second home volleyball match with Oklahoma has been moved two days to Sunday, November 1st.

The move is to accommodate an ESPNU broadcast slated for 2:00 PM.

View the complete release from Iowa State athletics linked here.

