(KMAland) -- Bishop Heelan Catholic had their season come to a finish on Monday at the state volleyball tournament.
4A: Western Dubuque 25-25-25 Bishop Heelan Catholic 22-13-16
Maliyah Hacker had seven kills, Maddie LaFleur passed out 14 assists and tallied 10 digs and Ava Higman finished with 11 digs for Heelan in the loss.
IOWA STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Class 4A State Quarterfinals
Marion 25-25-15-25-15 Cedar Rapids Xavier 27-13-25-19-9
North Scott 25-25-25 Bondurant-Farrar 21-16-20
Waverly-Shell Rock 23-28-21-25-15 Oskaloosa 25-26-25-15-12
Class 5A State Quarterfinals
Johnson 25-17-27-26-16 Iowa City Liberty 21-25-25-24-14
Cedar Falls 25-25-30 Dowling Catholic 22-18-28
Pleasant Valley 25-19-25-25 Ankeny Centennial 16-25-20-12
Ankeny 25-23-14-25-15 Urbandale 23-25-25-22-12