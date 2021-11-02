(KMAland) -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton kept their season alive with a state quarterfinal win on Tuesday.
3A: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 31-25-25 Sheldon 29-15-23
Emma Salker led SBL with 16 kills while Alexa Trover and Maddie Hinkel added seven winners apiece. Hinkel also had 27 assists and served three aces. Alivia Wolf scooped 17 digs and Addy Mosier had 15.
The Warriors get West Delaware in a 3A state semifinal on Wednesday.
1A: Burlington Notre Dame 23-25-25-25 Tri-Center 25-17-20-14
Tri-Center saw their season come to a close on Tuesday. Check out the full rundown at our Local Sports News Page.
IOWA STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD (11/2)
Class 1A State Quarterfinal
Holy Trinity Catholic 23-25-25-20-15 Janesville 25-21-22-25-8
North Tama 24-25-25-22-15 Gehlen Catholic 26-18-22-25-11
Springville 25-25-24-25 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 23-23-26-16
Class 2A State Quarterfinals
Dike-New Hartford 25-25-25 South Hardin 15-16-13
Denver 25-25-25 Boyden-Hull 17-21-17
Osage 25-25-25 Wilton 19-20-22
Western Christian 24-17-25-25-15 Beckman Catholic 26-25-13-22-12
Class 3A State Quarterfinals
Davenport Assumption 20-19-25-25-15 Des Moines Christian 25-25-18-19-12
West Liberty 28-26-25 Mount Vernon 26-24-21
West Delaware 25-25-20-26 Unity Christian 18-16-25-24
