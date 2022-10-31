(KMAland) -- The Bishop Heelan Catholic season came to a finish in the state volleyball tournament on Monday. Check out the full rundown from the first day in Coralville below.
IOWA STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Class 5A State Quarterfinals
Iowa City Liberty 22-25-25-25 Urbandale 25-20-20-17
Ankeny Centennial 25-23-19-29-15 Dowling Catholic 22-25-25-27-11
WDM Valley 25-26-25 Ankeny 13-24-21
Pleasant Valley 25-25-24-25 Waukee Northwest 19-18-26-18
Class 4A State Quarterfinals
Xavier 25-25-25 Bishop Heelan Catholic 16-13-11
Western Dubuque 21-25-21-25-15 Indianola 25-21-25-22-11
North Scott 25-26-25 Bondurant-Farrar 13-24-21
Clear Creek-Amana 19-25-23-25-15 Marion 25-17-25-21-8