(Ames) -- Iowa State women's basketball is the NCAA March Madness Team of the Week.
The Cyclones (17-7) recorded wins over No. 17 Texas and Baylor last week.
Iowa State is back in action on Wednesday against Oklahoma State.
Generally cloudy. Areas of freezing rain possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph..
A wintry mix this evening. Then clouds will linger overnight. Low 13F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 9:49 am
(Ames) -- Iowa State women's basketball is the NCAA March Madness Team of the Week.
The Cyclones (17-7) recorded wins over No. 17 Texas and Baylor last week.
Iowa State is back in action on Wednesday against Oklahoma State.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.