Iowa State Cyclones

(Ames) -- Iowa State women's basketball is the NCAA March Madness Team of the Week.

The Cyclones (17-7) recorded wins over No. 17 Texas and Baylor last week. 

Iowa State is back in action on Wednesday against Oklahoma State. 

