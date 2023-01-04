(Ames) -- The Iowa State women’s tennis team is ranked No. 22 in the Division I ITA Collegiate Tennis preseason poll and picked fourth in the Big 12 Women’s Tennis Preseason Poll.
The ITA Preseason Top 25 is headlined by Texas and North Carolina at the top two spots. In the Big 12 poll, Texas is the favorite while Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are picked ahead of Iowa State.
Kansas is the No. 5 team in the poll while Kansas State is No. 9. View the complete release from the Big 12 Conference linked here.