(KMAland) -- Iowa State moved up four spots to No. 11 while Iowa, Kansas and Creighton are still ranked in the latest women’s college basketball Associated Press Top 25.

The Hawkeyes moved down four to No. 16, Kansas is up one to No. 21 and Creighton dropped four spots to No. 25. View the regional conference team rankings below or the complete rankings from the AP linked here

AP Top 25 

3. Ohio State

5. UConn

6. Indiana

11. Iowa State

13. Maryland

14. Michigan

16. Iowa

17. Oklahoma

21. Kansas

23. Baylor

24. St. John’s

25. Creighton

Others RV: Illinois, Villanova, Texas, Nebraska.

