(KMAland) -- Iowa State moved up four spots to No. 11 while Iowa, Kansas and Creighton are still ranked in the latest women’s college basketball Associated Press Top 25.
The Hawkeyes moved down four to No. 16, Kansas is up one to No. 21 and Creighton dropped four spots to No. 25. View the regional conference team rankings below or the complete rankings from the AP linked here.
AP Top 25
3. Ohio State
5. UConn
6. Indiana
11. Iowa State
13. Maryland
14. Michigan
16. Iowa
17. Oklahoma
21. Kansas
23. Baylor
24. St. John’s
25. Creighton
Others RV: Illinois, Villanova, Texas, Nebraska.