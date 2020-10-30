(Lawrence) -- The Iowa State men’s and women’s cross country teams captured Big 12 championships on Friday in Lawrence.
Wesley Kiptoo won the Big 12 individual championship by 14 seconds to help the Cyclones score 31 points and finish in a tie with Oklahoma State. Oklahoma State won the tiebreaker due to a head-to-head finish among the teams’ top-five finishers.
Meanwhile, the Iowa State women won their eighth championship in 10 years behind Cailie Logue’s third straight individual championship. Glenwood alum Janette Schraft earned an 18th-place finish for the Cyclones.
View the complete release from Iowa State athletics on the men’s meet here and the women’s meet here.