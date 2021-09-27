Iowa State Cyclones

(Ames) -- Iowa State finalized its wrestling schedule for the 2021-22 season on Monday. 

The Cyclones open the year by hosting Army and California Baptist on November 27th. The Cyclones will also host Iowa, Northwest Kansas Technical, Utah Valley, North Dakota State, West Virginia and Air Force.

Coach Kevin Dresser's team also has a pair of neutral site meets: December 19th against Purdue in Humboldt and against MSU Northern and Providence (Montana) in Belgrade, Montana. 

Click here to view the full release from ISU. 

