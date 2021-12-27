(Ames) -- Iowa State men's basketball player Izaiah Brockington collected a pair of Big 12 weekly accolades on Monday.
The Penn State transfer was named Big 12 Co-Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week.
Brockington led the Cyclones to a win over Chicago State last week, recording 20 points and 13 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season. He currently ranks in the top three in the Big 12 in scoring (third) and rebounding (second) with 16.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest.
Brockington shared Big 12 Player of the Week honor with West Virginia's Sean McNeil.
