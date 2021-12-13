(Ames) -- Iowa State men's basketball player Izaiah Brockington was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday.
Brockington averaged 19.0 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Cyclones last week in wins over Iowa and Jackson State.
Brockington did so while shooting 65.2 percent from the field and buried three triples during the week. He also had 10 boards in the win against Iowa, as part of his double-double performance in which he recorded 29 points.
