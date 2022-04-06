(Ames) -- Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell has been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-American Hall of Fame.
In a release about the induction, Campbell said, "I am absolutely thrilled and humbled to be inducted into the CoSIDA Academic All-America Hall of Fame. This prestigious Hall of Fame has a list of incredible student-athletes who have achieved in academics, athletics and in their professional lives, and to be mentioned among these incredible people is amazing."
Campbell was a CoSIDA First-Team Academic All-American defensive end for Mount Union in 2001.
