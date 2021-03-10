(Ames) -- Iowa State freshman Lexi Donarski was unanimously voted Big 12 Freshman of the Year on Wednesday.
Donarski dazzled in her freshman season with 13.1 points per game. She also shot 40 percent from the field and 41 percent from deep behind a team-high 48 3-pointers. Donarski was also a unanimous choice to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.
Teammates Ashley Joens, Kristin Scott and Emily Ryan were also honored.
Joens was a unanimous first-team selection for the second consecutive season. Scott was a second-team nod and Ryan was tabbed to the honorable mention list.
Additionally, Kansas State's Ayoka Lee was a first-team selection. Teammate Christianna Carr was honorable mention, along with Kansas' Holly Kersgieter.
The complete release from the Big 12 Conference can be found here.