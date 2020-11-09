(Ames) -- Iowa State’s Breece Hall and Mike Rose were both honored with weekly awards by the Big 12 Conference on Monday.
Hall was picked as the league’s Offensive Player of the Week, rushing for 133 yards and a career-high three touchdowns during a win over Baylor.
Rose was named the Defensive Player of the Week, tying his career-high with 11 tackles, including seven solo tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a pair of quarterback hurries.
View the complete release from Iowa State athletics linked here.