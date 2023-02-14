(Ames) -- Iowa State women's tennis player Miska Kadleckova is the latest Big 12 Women's Tennis Player of the Week.
Kadleckova had an undefeated week last week to move her record to 10-0 in duals.
View the full release from Iowa State here.
Updated: February 14, 2023 @ 3:26 pm
