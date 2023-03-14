(Ames) -- Iowa State tennis player Ange Oby Kajuru is the Big 12 Player of the Week.
Kajuru went 2-0 in singles action last week and teamed with Xinyi Nong to post a pair of wins in doubles action.
View the full release from Iowa State here.
(Ames) -- Iowa State tennis player Ange Oby Kajuru is the Big 12 Player of the Week.
Kajuru went 2-0 in singles action last week and teamed with Xinyi Nong to post a pair of wins in doubles action.
View the full release from Iowa State here.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.