Ange Oby Kajuru
LUKE LU

(Ames) -- Iowa State tennis player Ange Oby Kajuru is the Big 12 Player of the Week. 

Kajuru went 2-0 in singles action last week and teamed with Xinyi Nong to post a pair of wins in doubles action.

