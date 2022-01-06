(Ames) -- Iowa State track and field star Wesley Kiptoo has been named to the 2022 Men's Preseason Watch List for The Bowerman.
The Bowerman award is given annually to the year's best student-athlete.
Kiptoo is the second men's student-athlete to make this list, joining Edward Kemboi in 2015.
Kiptoo claimed five track and field conference titles last season, was a three-time All-American and won the NCAA Indoor 5,000 meter championship with a record time of 13:23.77.
