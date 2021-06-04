(Ames) -- Iowa State's Wesley Kiptoo has been named the USTFCCCA Midwest Region Men's Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year.
Kiptoo became the first student-athlete in Big 12 history to win three conference titles in the same weekend, doing so in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, as well as the 5,000 and 10,000-meter runs.
Kiptoo qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in the 5,000 and 10,000. Those begin Wednesday in Eugene, Oregon.
This marks the first time a member of the Iowa State men's track program has won the award.