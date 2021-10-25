(Ames) -- Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy and defensive end Will McDonald IV claimed Big 12 weekly honors on Monday.
Purdy took home Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week while McDonald was named the Defensive Player of the Week.
Purdy posted 307 yards and two scores in the Cyclones' win over Oklahoma State, his 13th career 300-yard passing game.
McDonald, meanwhile, had five tackles, two sacks, a pass breakup and two quarterback hurries in the win.
Additionally, Kansas running back Devin Neal claimed Newcomer of the Week. The freshman ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns in the Jayhawks' 35-23 loss to Oklahoma.
View the full release here.