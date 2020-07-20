(KMAland) -- Iowa State’s Mike Rose and Missouri’s Nick Bolton have been named to the 2020 Butkus Award Watch List.
Rose, a junior, has started all 26 games in his career and was an All-Big 12 honorable mention for the second consecutive season in 2019, finishing with 77 tackles and a team-high 9.5 tackles for loss.
Bolton, also a junior, finished his sophomore season with 103 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions in 2019.
The Butkus Award is given annually to the nation’s best linebacker. View the complete list linked here.