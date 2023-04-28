Big 12 Conference

(Ames) -- Iowa State tennis coach Boomer Saia has been named the Big 12 Coach of the Year.

Saia led the Cyclones to an 18-5 overall record and a 7-2 mark in conference play, marking the most league wins in school history.

Iowa State also had a number of athletes honored by the league. Ange Oby Kajuru was named All-Big 12 First Team Singles, Kajuru and Xinyi Nong were tabbed All-Big 12 First Team Doubles, Miska Kadleckova was named All-Big 12 Second Team Singles and Kadleckova and Sofia Cabezas were honored as All-Big 12 Second Team Doubles.

Kansas’ Malkia Ngounoue was named All-Big 12 First Team Singles, and Ngounoue and Heike Janse Van Vuuren was All-Big 12 Second Team Doubles. Van Vuuren was also named to the All-Freshman Team along with Kansas State’s Vanessa Suarez.

View the complete release from the Big 12 Conference linked here

