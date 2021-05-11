(Ames) -- Iowa State University women's tennis coach Boomer Saia has been named the Big 12 Coach of the Year.
Saia led the Cyclones to a fifth-place finish in the Big 12 behind a 14-8 overall record and 4-4 showing in Big 12 play. The Cyclones qualified for the national tournament and are in the second round.
Additionally, Miska Kadleckova was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team and All-Freshman Team. Kansas's Malkia Ngounoue was a first-team nod. Kansas State's Karine Marion-Job earned second-team honors and was a second-team doubles selection with her partner, Maria Linares.
