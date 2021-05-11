Boomer Saia
Photo: Iowa State Athletics

(Ames) -- Iowa State University women's tennis coach Boomer Saia has been named the Big 12 Coach of the Year. 

Saia led the Cyclones to a fifth-place finish in the Big 12 behind a 14-8 overall record and 4-4 showing in Big 12 play. The Cyclones qualified for the national tournament and are in the second round. 

Additionally, Miska Kadleckova was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team and All-Freshman Team. Kansas's Malkia Ngounoue was a first-team nod. Kansas State's Karine Marion-Job earned second-team honors and was a second-team doubles selection with her partner, Maria Linares. 

The full list of conference honorees can be found here

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.