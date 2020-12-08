(Ames) -- Iowa State junior offensive lineman Derek Schweiger has been named a nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy.
The trophy honors the nation’s best football player that began their career as a walk-on. The Plymouth, Wisconsin native has slotted in at left guard and has been key for a unit that has allowed the fewest sacks in the Big 12 and ranks second in rushing offense.
Other regional athletes that have been nominated include Iowa kicker Keith Duncan, Kansas wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II, Kansas State kicker Blake Lynch, Missouri running back Dawson Downing and Nebraska wide receiver Kade Warner.
View the complete release from Iowa State athletics linked here.