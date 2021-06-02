(Ames) -- Iowa State shortstop Sami Williams has been named a First Team All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.
Williams is the first-ever Cyclone to be named a First Team All-American, capping a career in which she broke single-season records for batting average and home runs while also becoming the all-time leader in hits, doubles, home runs, RBI, run, at bats and games played.
Missouri’s Brooke Wilmes was chosen as a Third Team All-American by the NFCA. Wilmes hit .373 with 13 home runs and a team-high 55 RBI.
View the complete release from Iowa State athletics linked here and Missouri athletics linked here.