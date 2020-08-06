(Iowa City) -- Iowa athletic director Gary Barta has announced protocols, guidelines and regulations for the upcoming home football schedule.
Barta wrote in a letter to Iowa fans that if the Hawkeyes “play and fans are permitted to attend, the five home Big Ten Conference games will be sold as single tickets and not as a season ticket.”
Also in the letter, Barta writes main stand and premium seating will follow the six-feet social distancing guidelines, capacity will be reduced to 10-15,000 seats per game and fans will be required to wear face coverings.
View the complete letter linked here.