(KMAland) -- Iowa and Nebraska will play on Black Friday this season, the Big Ten Conference announced on Monday.
The game will be played on November 27th at a time to be determined and broadcast on either FOX or FS1.
The conference also announced Iowa at Minnesota is slated for a Friday night, November 13th kickoff. The game will start at 6:00 on FS1. Other Friday Big Ten games this year:
October 23rd: Illinois at Wisconsin, 7:00 PM (BTN)
October 30th: Minnesota at Maryland, 6:30 PM (ESPN)
November 20th: Purdue at Minnesota, TBD (BTN)