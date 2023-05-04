(Iowa City) -- Iowa senior Mac McClear became the first two-time Big Ten golf champion in school history last weekend.
McClear, who became the first Hawkeye golfer since 1976 to win five career collegiate tournaments, shared the Big Ten championship with Northwestern’s Danial Svard after the final day of play was wiped out due to weather.
“To be the first (to win two conference championships) in Iowa history is pretty good,” McClear told KMA Sports on Thursday’s Upon Further Review. “I’ve still got a crack at three next year, so we’ll see about that.”
The Big Ten Championships were contested at Galloway National Golf Club in Galloway, New Jersey last weekend, and McClear’s second-round 66 helped him win that second conference crown, joining the one he won in 2021.
“I think the course record was 67 before that day,” McClear said. “I came in with a 66 and broke the course record, but that didn’t last long because there were a bunch of 66s and 65s and one kid shot a 62. I hit it real good. Basically, I didn’t miss any greens until the last hole.”
McClear will now turn his attention to the NCAA Regionals at Bear’s Best Las Vegas on May 15th-17th with an opportunity to advance to the 2023 NCAA Championships.
“I definitely think I have a good shot at making it,” McClear said. “There’s only one spot for the individuals at each regional, so you basically have to win. You definitely have to play well to advance, and it’s definitely something I’m capable of. Last year, I was sort of close, and I think ended up 14th. I’m playing better this spring and have a really good shot.”
Listen to much more with McClear from Thursday’s UFR below.