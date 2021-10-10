(KMAland) -- Iowa is now the No. 2 team in both the Associated Press and Coaches Polls.
Check out the regional conference schools that are ranked this week (and their movement from last week) below. Find full rankings linked here.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
2. Iowa (up 1)
4. Oklahoma (up 2)
6. Ohio State (up 1)
7. Penn State (down 3)
8. Michigan (up 1)
10. Michigan State (up 1)
12. Oklahoma State (same)
25. Texas (down 4)
RV: Baylor, Kansas State
COACHES POLL
2. Iowa (up 1)
3. Oklahoma (up 2)
6. Ohio State (up 1)
7. Michigan (up 1)
8. Penn State (down 4)
9. Michigan State (up 2)
12. Oklahoma State (same)
RV: Texas, Iowa State