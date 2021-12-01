(KMAland) -- The 2020 and 2021 NJCAA Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame classes feature a handful of inductees with regional ties.
Current Iowa Western Coach Scott Strohmeier, former Nebraska player Zackary Bowman and Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl hero Damien Williams are among the inductees.
Strohmeier has led the Reivers for 13 seasons, leading them to a national championship in 2012 and has Iowa Western in a national semifinal this year. They will face Snow College on Saturday in Council Bluffs.
Bowman, meanwhile, played collegiately at New Mexico Military Institute before transferring to Nebraska, where he had 56 tackles, 20 pass breakups and three interceptions.
Williams -- a running back -- played at Arizona Western, then transferred to Oklahoma, followed by an NFL career with the Dolphins, Chiefs and Bears. Williams was a part of the Chiefs' 2019 Super Bowl champion team, and scored the go-ahead touchdown in the 31-20 win over the 49ers.
