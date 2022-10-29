(Iowa City) -- Iowa Western defensive lineman Anetrio Thompson has committed to Iowa.
Thompson chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Kansas, North Carolina State, Buffalo and Eastern Michigan.
Thompson is the 17th known commit to Iowa's 2023 class.
(Iowa City) -- Iowa Western defensive lineman Anetrio Thompson has committed to Iowa.
Thompson chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Kansas, North Carolina State, Buffalo and Eastern Michigan.
Thompson is the 17th known commit to Iowa's 2023 class.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.