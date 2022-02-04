(Council Bluffs) -- The Iowa Western volleyball program has promoted assistant coach and former Creighton star Korie (Lebeda) Tetzlaff to the role of head coach.
In a release, Tetzlaff said, "My family and I are excited to fully embrace the Iowa Western campus and Council Bluffs community in this new role. The location, facilities, affordability and the amount of support Iowa Western has to offer aspiring young athletes is unmatched and I am thrilled that I can continue my journey here."
Tetzlaff -- a Creighton Hall of Famer -- spent last season as an assistant at Iowa Western. This is her second head coaching gig. She served as the head coach at University of Mary for three seasons.
Tetzlaff replaces Alicia Williams, who accepted the position of head coach at Bradley after leading the Reivers to a national championship game.
