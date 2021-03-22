(KMAland) -- Iowa Western football is ranked No. 2 in the NJCAA Football Preseason Poll.
The Reivers received one first-place vote and 108 points to land behind preseason No. 1 Hutchinson Community College, which has three first-place votes and 111 points.
Lackawanna College, Kilgore College and Garden City Community College round out the top five. Iowa Central, Butler, Navarro, Independence and Snow round out the top 10.
IWCC hosts Snow College this upcoming Saturday at Noon to open the season. View the complete set of rankings linked here.